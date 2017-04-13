Remote Area Medical seeks volunteers for Maryville clinic

MARYVILLE (WATE) – Remote Area Medical is looking for volunteers for its clinic in Maryville later this month.

The clinic will be April 22 and 23 at Heritage High School, 3741 Lamar Alexander Parkway. People can begin gathering in the parking lot at midnight on Friday. Numbered tickets will be distributed at 3 a.m. on each day. .

Remote Area Medical is looking for dental and vision professionals who can help treat people who cannot afford a visit to the dentist or optometrist.

“Volunteers are needed now more than ever,” says RAM Founder Stan Brock. “In order for RAM to treat hundreds of women, men, and children who come to our clinics we need dental and optometry professionals who can dedicate a few hours of their day. We expect to set up a total of 40 dental chairs and eight vision lanes so that we treat as many individuals as possible.”

The clinic will provide dental cleanings, dental fillings, dental extractions, eye exams, eyeglass prescriptions, on-site eyeglass production, free eyeglasses, women’s health exams, flu shots, osteopathic manipulative treatment, HIV/AIDS and Hep-C testing, and general medical exams.

Anyone interested in volunteering can visit volunteer.ramusa.org or call 865-579-2555.