Rape charges dropped against 2 Sevier County High School teens

SEVIERVILLE (WATE) – Rape charges have been dropped against at least two of the three Sevier County High School students accused of rape last year.

The three were accused last September of raping another male student at the school. Federal court documents show charges were dropped against at least two of the teens when they agreed to transfer to a different school and avoid contact with the victim. Their records were later expunged.

Now the two are suing to re-enroll. The district attorney’s office has not yet responded to questions about the status of the case.

