Online tool tracks wait times at veterans hospitals

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – A new online tool lets you track how long it takes to get an appointment for care at veterans hospitals and clinic.

When you input your location into the interactive map, it shows VA facilities near you and the wait time. In the Knoxville area, five days is the average wait time for a return appointment at the Mountain Home VA Hospital in Johnson City.

“Veterans must have access to information that is clear and understandable to make informed decisions about their health care,” said Secretary of Veterans Affairs Dr. David J. Shulkin. “No other health-care system in the country releases this type of information on wait times. This allows Veterans to see how VA is performing.”

The tool also lets veterans read and leave reviews of the quality of care at those facilities.

More online: VA Access and Quality Tool