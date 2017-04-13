Oak Ridge non-profit hosts 4th annual spring fundraiser

OAK RIDGE (WATE) – Emory Valley Center, an organization dedicated to ensuring fundamental safeguards related to health, safety and human security, is hosting the Fourth Annual Spring Fundraising Dinner on April 28. The dinner will take place at New Hope Center, and features keynote speaker Dr. Timothy Shriver, Special Olympics Chairman. VIP reception for the event will be from 5:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m. followed directly by the speaking event.

Emory Valley Center is a full-service, non-profit agency for children and adults living with developmental, intellectual and physical disabilities. Some of the organization’s services include Adult Day, Employment Services, Early Learning Center for children, Speech and Occupational Therapy services and more. The agency also offers family support programs in 11 East Tennessee Counties. In just one month, Emory Valley Center serves over 1,200 children, adults and families.

All proceeds from the event will assist Emory Valley Center as it continues to support people with disabilities achieve life goals and dreams. VIP tickets include hors d’oeuvres, wine and beer, a photo with Dr. Shriver, and an autographed copy of his book. Event tickets include hors d’oeuvres, and drinks will be available for purchase.

To purchase tickets or for more information, visit http://www.emoryvalleycenter.org.