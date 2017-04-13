Mississippi steals Smokies’ thunder in home opener

By Published:

SEVIERVILLE (WATE) – Opening night at Smokies Stadium did not go as planned for the 5,836 fans in attendance. The Smokies fell to Mississippi 6-2 on Wednesday night in front of the largest opening day crowd since Randy Boyd took over ownership of the team.

The Braves piled up four runs in the third inning, three that came off of three consecutive RBI doubles off Zach Hedges (0-2).

David Bote and Trey Martin supplied Tennessee (2-4) with its only two runs despite having seven hits. The Smokies left eight runners on base.

The loss is Tennessee’s third in a row while the Braves (4-2) have now won three straight. The series turns to a matinee game on Thursday. First pitch is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. ET.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s