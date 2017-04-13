Mississippi steals Smokies’ thunder in home opener

SEVIERVILLE (WATE) – Opening night at Smokies Stadium did not go as planned for the 5,836 fans in attendance. The Smokies fell to Mississippi 6-2 on Wednesday night in front of the largest opening day crowd since Randy Boyd took over ownership of the team.

The Braves piled up four runs in the third inning, three that came off of three consecutive RBI doubles off Zach Hedges (0-2).

David Bote and Trey Martin supplied Tennessee (2-4) with its only two runs despite having seven hits. The Smokies left eight runners on base.

The loss is Tennessee’s third in a row while the Braves (4-2) have now won three straight. The series turns to a matinee game on Thursday. First pitch is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. ET.