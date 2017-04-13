Knoxville man gets maximum sentence for raping 6-year-old

Related Coverage Knoxville man charged with raping 6-year-old niece while babysitting

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – A Knoxville man was given the maximum sentence Thursday after he pleaded guilty last year to raping a six-year-old child.

John P. Baskins, 24, must serve 40 years in prison without the possibility of parole. He had been charged with rape of a child and especially aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor.

Prosecutors said on March 22, 2015, Knoxville police received two 911 calls. One came from Montgomery Village Apartments where a witness had walked in on Baskins raping the six-year-old victim. The other involved Baskins threatening to jump off a bridge. Police were able to talk him down and take him into custody.

Officers obtained images from Baskins’ cell phone that corroborated the victim’s story of being sexually assaulted. DNA analysis also corroborated the account.

During sentencing, the victim’s mother gave testimony, as did a second victim who came forward after Baskins was charged. The second victim said she had been raped by Baskins when she was only four years old.