Fountain City family hoping for service dog

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – A family is doing all they can to give their little boy independence.

Christie Rouse has three boys. Her youngest is Payson who is six. He has a rare genetic disorder called cornelia de lange syndrome (CDLS).

The disorder comes with a number of obstacles. She said her son is still learning to talk, has developmental delays, has had to have multiple surgeries and procedures and requires a feeding tube for supplemental nourishment. Despite his limitations, she said Payson is living life to the fullest and exceeding doctors expectations.

“As his mother, there is nothing more incredible than watching him accomplish goals that we weren’t sure we’d ever see and I hope to watch him surpass those goals for the rest of my life,” said Rouse. “We feel a service dog will be essential in order for him to achieve those goals.”

Rouse said her son was approved for a service dog through Canines 4 Hope, but the total cost for the dog and training is $13,000, plus travel costs.

“Right now there’s no way that we can afford that on our own,” said Rouse.

The Rouse family is hoping to change Payson’s life by getting him a service dog. They set up a You Caring page to ask for donations

