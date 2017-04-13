Fliers appear across East Tennessee, seeking Rep. Jimmy Duncan

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Fliers are appearing across East Tennessee claiming that Congressman Jimmy Duncan is missing from public.

The flier makes accusations concerning Duncan’s decision to not hold town hall meetings. A group called Indivisible East Tennessee is behind the flier.

The group says, “despite constituent requests, [Duncan] refuses to hold a town hall, a basic part of our democratic heritage.”

The flier continues to say that congressmen across the country hold town hall meetings on a regular basis.

The group is calling for photo or video evidence of the congressman being in public.

In March, Duncan told WATE 6 On Your Side that the town hall meetings ““would very quickly turn into shouting opportunities for extremists, kooks and radicals.” The congressman said he prefers individual meetings.

“Over the years I’ve had hundreds of meetings and constituent days. I have met with thousands, many thousands, and of course every place I go people want to express opinions or ask for help. I mean they do that. They express those opinions to me at ball games, drug stores, gas stations, church, schools, civic clubs,” Duncan said.

There have been many demonstrations outside of his office since his decision.

The flier claims that Duncan’s staff says his last public town hall meeting was at least 20 years ago.

WATE talked with Susan Sneed, a part of Indivisible East Tennessee, in March.

She said, “What we continue to hear is that his time is at a premium, and certainly it is at a premium, so a town hall, while I really, truly believe we can have a civil town hall in Tennessee. A town hall would save him time and as far as him knowing what his constituents feel because he sees us at the grocery store – I don’t think we shop at the same place, and we don’t go to church at the same place, so I haven’t run into him. That’s why the town hall forum, which is an American tradition after all, is something we suggested early on.”