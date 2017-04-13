FBI continues to search for suspect connected to 2 bank robberies in the South

Related Coverage FBI expands search for Chattanooga bank robber to Knoxville area

ATLANTA (WATE) – A suspect connected with a Chattanooga bank robbery is still on the run.

FBI offices in Knoxville and Atlanta are searching for the suspect who caught on surveillance video after an armed bank robbery at First Citizens Bant, 1611 Gunbarrel Road, in Chattanooga on November 21, 2016.

The suspect pulled out a large silver and black semi-automatic handgun while wearing a surgical mask around his neck. He fled in a 2009-2013 charcoal grey four-door Acura TSX that was driven by a female in a red baseball cap.

Investigators believe the suspect is also connected to a bank robbery in Sandy Springs, Georgia. A man entered a Wells Fargo Bank, 124 Glen Ridge Point Parkway, on December 28, 2016. After pulling out a silver semi-automatic handgun, he took an undisclosed amount of money and fled on foot.

The male suspect is described to be in his late 20s, around 5-feet-7-inches-tall, medium build, has a thin trimmed mustache, hair on his chin. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, black shirt, black gloves, black baseball cap and large lensed black sunglasses.

The female suspect is described to be a black female, in her late 20s and has a small build.

If anyone has information, contact Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477.

Related: FBI expands search for Chattanooga bank robber to Knoxville area