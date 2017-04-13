Experienced skydiver injured in Jefferson County accident

DANDRIDGE (WATE) – A man with more than 3,000 jumps under his belt was injured in Jefferson County.

Time Wilder with Jefferson County EMS said they responded to a skydiving accident on West Dumplin Valley Road. Wilder said they transported a man to the hospital.

Gary Spear, Manager of Skydive East Tennessee, said the skydiver was 70-years-old and an experienced skydiver. Spear said the man had a hard landing Thursday and was transferred to a hospital. The extent of injuries are unknown at this time.