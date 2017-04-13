Critical health violations at Knox County sandwich shop, seafood restaurant



KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Multiple health violations that could cause illness if not corrected were found at this week’s lowest scoring restaurants. Follow-up inspections were required.

Penn Station, 7025 Kingston Pike – Grade: 72 New Grade: 98

A grade of 72 is passing. The Knox County Health Department considers a score below 70 unsanitary.

The inspector writes the sub shop “lacked active managerial control.” Mangers are now quizzed about health rules and standards. Apparently, the manager didn’t do too well when tested.

Someone didn’t know how to properly thaw chicken, it had been left out at room temperature. Chicken should be thawed in the fridge at 41 degrees to slow the growth of bacteria.

Food temperatures were also off. Salad dressing, mayo, cheeses and bacon ranged in temperatures from 51 to 58 degrees, but 41 degrees and below is the required cool temperature.

A cook was observed preparing sandwiches without wearing gloves, but they’re required at restaurants.

Penn Station was re-inspected. Their new adjusted score is a 98.

La Bamba Seafood, 2619 Chapman Highway – Grade: 74

In South Knoxville, La Bamba received a passing grade, but the inspector will reinspect the restaurant on several critical violations.

Food temperatures were also off at the restaurant. At 59 degrees, rice was way too warm. Forty-one degrees and cooler is required.

The inspector observed improper hand washing by one of the kitchen workers. He was only rinsing his hands. He didn’t wash his hands with soap and water and dry them as required.

In her report the inspector strongly recommended that the manager and his entire staff take the county’s free food safety training class. La Bamba will be re-inspected

Viet Taste Restaurant, 213 N. Peters Road – Grade: 79

On Peters Road, Viet Taste Restaurant scored a 79. That’s a passing grade. A re-inspection is required here too.

The inspector watched kitchen workers handle food without wearing any gloves. He or she also wrote that the cook staff failed to wash their hands as they went from one job to another.

Also, milk was found without date marks on it. Once a container of milk is opened it is supposed to be used within seven days of the date, but the date mark was missing.

More online: Read this week’s full inspection reports [PDF]

There are also some terrific health inspection grades.

Top Scores of the Week:

Honey Baked Ham, 7205 Kingston Pike – Grade: 100

The Drawing Room, 531 Henley Street – Grade: 100

City Lights Grill, 1103 Sevier Avenue – Grade: 100

Last Days of Autumn Brewing, 808 Magnolia Avenue – Grade: 100

All Occasion Catering, 922 Central Avenue – Grade: 99

Outback Steakhouse, 330 N. Peters Road – Grade: 99

Soup Kitchen Express, 9222 Kingston Pike – Grade: 99

Pizza Hut, 5338 Millertown Pike – Grade: 98

Restaurant inspections are unannounced and they’re usually conducted every 6 months.