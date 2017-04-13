Boys & Girls Clubs to host summer job fair

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Summer is almost here and many places are hiring camp staff, including the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Tennessee Valley.

There will be a job fair on May 5. Applicants can find out more about jobs working with youth in tech labs, education centers, arts and crafts rooms, lifeguards and more. Also, hiring managers will be conducting interviews at the event.

Applicants must be at least 18-years-old, have a high school degree or GED and have a strong desire to work with youth.

The event will be from 8 a.m. to noon at the John D. Lee Administrative Offices, 967 Irwin Street.