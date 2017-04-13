Architecture firm donates books to Pat Summitt Clinic

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – A special donation was made Thursday morning at the Pat Summitt Clinic, aimed at inspiring those living with Alzheimer’s, as well as their caregivers.

Johnson Architecture, the firm that recently opened the clinic, donated five copies of the book “The Final Season.” The book’s author Maria Cornelius says it was written to commemorate Summitt’s final year of coaching, telling the story of working through her diagnosis of early onset dementia, Alzheimer’s type.

She hopes it will be a source of support for those at the clinic.

“She was willing to be the face of Alzheimer’s, put herself in the public eye and basically say, ‘I have been basically diagnosed with Alzheimer’s. I’m going to be out front and help lead the charge to end this disease,'” said Cornelius.

She says the cause is dear to her heart because her mother is also being treated for Alzheimer’s.

