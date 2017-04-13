2 injured after shooting in Mechanicsville

Related Coverage Teen injured in Knoxville shooting

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Two men were injured after a shooting in the Mechanicsville neighborhood Wednesday.

Investigators say shots were fired around Dora Street at 4:42 p.m. Officers found several shell casings but no witnesses on the scene.

Two men arrived at the University of Tennessee Medical Center while the Knoxville Police Department was at the scene.

The report says the men were transported to the hospital by a female who was not cooperative with investigators.

The men suffered non-life threatening injuries and were not cooperating with officers, says KPD.

This is the second shooting in Mechanicsville in a week. On Monday, a teenager was injured after a shooting on Moses Avenue.

