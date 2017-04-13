15 lbs of cocaine seized, 3 arrested in Nashville drug bust

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police seized 15 pounds of cocaine and at least 2 pounds of heroin during a drug bust Tuesday.

Authorities said it comes after a six-month investigation into a large scale Nashville-area drug trafficking operation.

Three people were arrested. They’ve been identified as Hector Galaves, 35, and Teresa Escalon-Espinal, 29, both of Premier Drive; and Dantwan Claybrooks, 31, of Errol Lane.

According to a press release, Metro detectives and federal agents were conducting surveillance Tuesday at the Rolling Hills Apartments on Premier Drive when Galaves arrived. He was believed to be carrying cocaine and drug proceeds from his vehicle to his apartment.

Law enforcement reportedly also watched as Escalon-Espinal left the apartment carrying a red bag and get into a car with Claybrooks.

Officers conducted a traffic stop. Metro police say inside the red bag was cocaine weighing just more than one pound.

Back at the apartment, Galaves was taken into custody. During the execution of a search warrant, detectives and agents say they recovered more than a half pound of heroin, materials used to weigh and package drugs, and tens of thousands of dollars in cash.

Each is jailed with three Class A felony drug charges.

3 arrested in Nashville drug bust View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Teresa Escaion Espinal (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department) Dantwan Claybrooks (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department) Hector Galaves (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)