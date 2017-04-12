United Way, Knoxville Central competing to win $100K for community

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – The United Way of Greater Knoxville and Knoxville Central High School are hoping to win money to help the community.

The two are competing in USA Today’s A Community Thrives video contest to win $100,000.

The organization hopes the money can help with the school’s English Language Learners program.

The program gives students ESL instruction at the school. Students are able to learn English at a faster rate than students that are not in ESL classes.

Contest money would be used to pay for online subscriptions, staffing and more to help students.

Voting starts April 12 and ends May 12. Supporters can vote once each day online.

Click here to vote: Knoxville Central High School, Innovating in English Language Learning