KNOXVILLE (WATE) – A tractor trailer crashed in Knox County Wednesday morning.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation says the crash happened near mile marker 114, near Emory Road, on Interstate-75 North around 6:51 a.m.

Traffic was reduced to one lane for some time. All lanes are back open until 9 a.m. in order for the tractor trailer to be recovered.

There is no more information at this time.

For the latest news, weather and video, download the WATE 6 On Your Side app.