Tennessee Smokies celebrates Opening Day

SEVIERVILLE (WATE) – Fans will be filling Tennessee Smokies Stadium for Opening Day Wednesday.

The Smokies will play the Mississippi Braves at 7 p.m.

For the game the team will feature its 60 degree weather guarantee. If the weather is less than 60 degrees at the time of first pitch, fans can use their ticket stub for a free field level ticket voucher to any home game in April.

“It is officially baseball season, and we are excited to get back on the field again,” Stated Smokies President and COO Chris Allen. “Considering the weather is always questionable in the month of April, we will guarantee that the weather will be 60 degrees or above at the time of first pitch. If the weather does not reach 60 degrees by the time of first pitch, each fan can use their ticket for another game in April for a free ticket voucher.”

Opening Day will also be All You Can Eat Wednesday. Fans can eat ballpark favorites for one low price. Also, fans will receive a free magnet s