TBI: Man injured after being shot by deputy in Murfreesboro

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – An investigation is underway late Wednesday afternoon into an officer-involved shooting in southeast Murfreesboro.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation confirmed the shooting took place in the 400 block of Double Springs Road.

TBI Spokeswoman Susan Niland told News 2 the incident involved a deputy with the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office. She says he responded to the home to speak with someone there in response to an incident that happened earlier this week.

Niland says, at some point, a physical altercation occurred in the driveway with 54-year-old Jeffery Underhill. During the altercation, the deputy fired his gun, striking Underhill at least one time.

The victim was flown to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville for treatment. It’s unclear how serious his injuries are at this time.

It’s not known at this time if Underhill was armed or fired a weapon to the deputy, who only received minor injuries during the physical altercation.

The deputy’s identity has not been released.

News 2 spoke with Underhill’s neighbor who said he’s known him for around two decades. He said he heard two gunshots during Wednesday’s incident.

The neighbor also said he heard some kind of confrontation at the home last Sunday night. It’s unclear if that situation is why the deputy responded to the home Wednesday.

Further details were not immediately known. The investigation remains active and ongoing.