‘Star Wars’ fans get chance to be in movie in charity raffle

LOS ANGELES (WATE) – The makers of the “Star Wars” franchise and Omaze are teaming up to offer some lucky fans the opportunity of a lifetime and benefit a good cause at the same time.

Money raised from the Force for Change campaigngoes to UNICEF and the Starlight Children’s Foundation.

One will get to visit the new Han Solo movie and get a chance to appear in it. Another prize is a sleepover at Skywalker Ranch with a VIP tour that includes the Star Wars Archives and a private screening of “Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope.”

Third prize is tickets to the premiere of “Star Wars Episode VII: The Last Jedi” this December and one lucky fan will win all three.

Tickets start at $10 and other prizes are available for large enough donations. The campaign runs from April 11 to May 11. May the force be with you.

