Sevier County High School football assistant coach dies

SEVIERVILLE (WATE) – Caleb Moore, a teacher and assistant football coach at Sevier County High School, has died at age 30.

Moore died Tuesday, according to Atchley Funeral Homes. He was an Army veteran and a Purple Heart recipient.

Family will receive friends from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Friday. A funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. in Atchley’s Seymour Chapel. Family and friends will meet 9:30 a.m. Monday in East Tennessee Veterans State Cemetery on John Sevier Highway for interment.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, Kansas, 66675-8517. Online condolences may be made at Atchley Funeral Home’s website.