Sevier County business owner pleads guilty to tax evasion

SEVIERVILLE (WATE) – A Sevier County man pleaded guilty to tax evasion Monday.

Gary Wayne Stipes, the owner of Speed of Light Tanning, pleaded guilty after a grand jury indicted him.

Stipes was ordered to pay $38,636.03 in restitution to the state and serve two years of probation. He was granted judicial diversion.

“Our state’s tax structure depends on voluntary taxpayer compliance to remit money collected from customers,” Revenue Commissioner David Gerregano said. “Taxpayers who fail to remit collected taxes violate the public trust and the criminal laws of Tennessee. This guilty plea highlights our rigorous and impartial administration of the state’s tax laws.”