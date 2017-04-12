Maryville organization to host eclipse viewing party at Montvale

MARYVILLE (WATE) – The Harmony Family Center in Maryville will be hosting an eclipse viewing party.

The event will be at Montvale on August 21. The pool and basketball courts will be open. There will be food and beer trucks. The center will have experts speaking at the event.

“This is truly a once in a lifetime event,” said CEO and Founder Pam Wolf. “Montvale is in the direct path of the Great American Eclipse and this is a great opportunity to showcase our property and offer a great experience for everyone who attends.”

Attendees will receive viewing glasses. People are encouraged to bring chairs and blankets.

Proceeds from the event will go to the family center’s programs.

Tickets can be purchased for $25 for adults and $10 for children 12 and under. T-shirts and sweatshirts can be purchased when getting tickets online. For more information, visit HarmonyFamilyCenter.org.