Maryville firearms manufacturer to create 350 new jobs

MARYVILLE (WATE) – Tennessee Governor Bill Haslam announced Tuesday that a firearms manufacturer is establishing a production facility and headquarters in Maryville.

SCCY Industries, LLC is expected to invest $22.5 million to built their new facility. It will house the company’s primary manufacturing operation and corporate offices.

“In Tennessee, we pride ourselves on craftsmanship and manufacturing excellence,” Haslam said. “Our skilled workforce is known for producing some of the world’s best-known products and brands. I’m pleased that SCCY has chosen to join the growing roster of manufacturing companies that call Tennessee home. The creation of over 350 new jobs with this investment brings us closer to our goal of making Tennessee the No. 1 location in the Southeast for high-quality jobs.”

SCCY, which specializes in manufacturing pistols and sidearms, will construct a 150,00-square-foot facility in Blount County’s Big Springs Industrial Park. The location is expected to be operational in the first half of 2018.

“SCCY Industries has been searching for a new home for many years due to our explosive growth in the shooting sports industry,” Joe Roebuck, SCCY founder and CEO, said. “We exhaustively searched many states. After doing so, I found Tennessee to be one of the top manufacturing states and, in my opinion, No. 1 in the East. I have owned and operated several manufacturing companies during my career as a product developer and businessman. Success all comes down to people, and Tennessee seems to boast good old-fashioned American work ethic. I am honored to call Blount County, Tennessee SCCY’s new home.”