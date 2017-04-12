Knoxville working to increase affordable housing, seeks comments

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Knoxville is working to increase the amount of affordable housing options for low-income families in the city.

The Community Development Department unveiled its proposed annual action plan, which includes an estimated $2.5 million budget to work with. Roughly 30 percent would go toward construction of 167 new affordable rental housing units for low and very low income residents.

The plan is up for public review for 30 days and they’re asking residents to give their input. They can do so online at http://www.knoxvilletn.gov/development, in person on the fifth floor of the City County Building or at the Knoxville-Knox County Community Action Committee on Western Avenue, or by calling 865-215-2180.