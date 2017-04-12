Knoxville self-pour taproom a step closer to opening

Related Coverage Knoxville City Council discusses ordinance for ‘self-pour’ bars

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – A Knoxville taproom is closer to opening after the city passed an ordinance Tuesday night.

Pour Taproom is a self-pour concept business allowing customers to pour their own beer. This type of taproom is the first of its kind in Knoxville.

“The city board, they were really awesome,” said co-owner Caitlin Riley. “They worked along with us in creating this new ordinance that would include us.”

Riley says she wasn’t nervous about the ordinance passing because she knows her self-pour business will be a responsible one.

“You get to pour up to 28 ounces,” said Riley. “At 28 ounces, it will cut you off. At that point you come back up to a staff member. We’ll evaluate you to see if you’re intoxicated or not, and then at that point and we feel like you’re okay, we can definitely up you on your pours.”

There are already three Pour Taprooms in Asheville, North Carolina; Greenville, South Carolina; and Santa Cruz, California.

Co-owner Joel McLead says he is hoping to offer beer from all over the world.

“We’re hoping to give one or two taps to every local brewery in the area,” said McLead. “We also want to make sure that it’s not everything you can get local. I’m still working with distributors on the hard to get stuff that’s may be from other states around the country and maybe even around the world.”

The concept of self-pour is pretty self-explanatory, but the execution takes some thought.

“When you come in we scan your ID and we also put a credit card on file,” said Riley. “Everyone gets their own ID bracelet. You go up to the taps with your bracelet and it turns on the taps and that’s how it turns off.”

The self-pour concept allows customers to try several beers without being tied down to one.

“This way we let the customer dictate how much they want in their glass as opposed to the establishment,” said McLead.

Pour Taproom will be located in the Jackson Depot at 207 West Jackson Avenue and is expected to open by July 4, 2017.