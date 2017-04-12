Knox County Sheriff’s Office searching for suspect in 4 robberies

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – The Knox County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance identifying a woman who is suspected of robbing four businesses in Knox County in the last month.

The suspect is described as a black female, approximately 20-30 years old, 110-130 pounds and 5’8-5’10, with a thin build. In each robbery, the Knox County Sheriff’s Office said the suspect entered the business, displayed a semi-automatic handgun, demanded money and then ran away on foot.

The woman is a suspect in robberies on:

March 27 at the Rocky Top Market located at 10518 Kingston Pike

April 6 at the Subway located at 7654 Oak Ridge Highway

April 10 at Rocky Top Market, located at 10518 Kingston Pike

April 10 Waffle House, located at 5416 Asheville Highway

The sheriff’s office shared photos of the suspect in a black and white striped hoodie. They also shared photos of a person of interest, pictured inside the Waffle House as a customer, wearing what appears to be a gray and black hooded jacket over dark clothing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Knox County Sheriff’s Office’s Major Crimes Unit at (865) 215-2243.

