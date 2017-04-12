Knox County Sheriff’s Office searching for suspect in 4 robberies

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – The Knox County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance identifying a woman who is suspected of robbing four businesses in Knox County in the last month.

The suspect is described as a black female, approximately 20-30 years old, 110-130 pounds and 5’8-5’10, with a thin build. In each robbery, the Knox County Sheriff’s Office said the suspect entered the business, displayed a semi-automatic handgun, demanded money and then ran away on foot.

The woman is a suspect in robberies on:

The sheriff’s office shared photos of the suspect in a black and white striped hoodie. They also shared photos of a person of interest, pictured inside the Waffle House as a customer, wearing what appears to be a gray and black hooded jacket over dark clothing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Knox County Sheriff’s Office’s Major Crimes Unit at (865) 215-2243.

