IRS to use private agencies to collect overdue taxes

NASHVILLE (WATE) – The Internal Revenue Service will begin using four designated private agencies to collect overdue federal tax debts.

Tennessee state officials are reminding residents that only communications from these four agencies are legitimate and they will not ask for payment on prepaid debit, iTunes or gift cards. The IRS will send taxpayers and their representatives written notice that their accounts are being transferred to private debt collectors. The debt collector will then send a separate letter.

The following agencies are approved by the Internal Revenue Service for debt collection:

CBE P.O. Box 2217 Waterloo, IA 50704 1-800-910-5837

ConServe P.O. Box 307 Fairport, NY 14450-0307 1-844-853-4875

Performant P.O. Box 9045 Pleasanton, CA 94566-9045 1-844-807-9367

Pioneer PO Box 500 Horseheads, NY 14845 1-800-448-3531

The debt collection program was enacted by Congress in December 2015 as part of the Fixing America’s Surface Transportation Act.