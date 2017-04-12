Cummins left note for wife, may be in need of medication

Tad Cummins and Elizabeth Thomas at a Walmart in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, on March 15, 2017. (Courtesy: TBI)

MAURY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) –Monday marks four weeks since 15-year-old Elizabeth Thomas and her former teacher, Tad Cummins disappeared from Maury County.

Wednesday, District Attorney Brent Cooper said Cummins left a note for his wife, Jill, on the morning of his disappearance. Complete details of the note have not been made public but Cooper said the note was a diversion to buy Cummins time and mislead the investigation.

Court papers: Elizabeth Thomas ‘scared’ of Tad Cummins

Cooper also said Cummins is on medication to control his blood pressure and should be in need of a refill. He asks that pharmacy employees be on the lookout for Cummins and Thomas.

An AMBER Alert remains in effect for both of them and Cummins is currently listed as one of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s Top 10 Most Wanted.

Neither has been heard from since they disappeared on March 13, and they were seen once on surveillance footage at an Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, Walmart two days later.

Elizabeth is a 15-year-old white female with hazel eyes who stands 5 feet tall and weighs 120 pounds. She was last seen wearing a flannel shirt and black leggings.

Cummins is a white male, who stands 6 feet tall, weighs approximately 200 pounds, and has brown hair and eyes. He’s believed to be armed with two handguns.

It remains unknown if they were still traveling in Cummins’ silver Nissan Rogue with Tennessee tag 976-ZPT. Anyone with information on their whereabouts is urged to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.

Click here for more on the AMBER Alert for Elizabeth Thomas.

PHOTOS: Statewide AMBER Alert issued for missing Middle Tennessee teen

