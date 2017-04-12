Court allows social media records in ex-Tennessee football players’ rape case

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – An appeals court has ruled attorneys for former University of Tennessee football players A.J. Johnson and Michael Williams have the right to seek the social media history of the alleged victim and three witnesses in a high-profile rape trial.

Judge Bob McGee ruled in 2015 that the victim and witnesses could not be subpoenaed for their social media communication, but the social media providers could be subpoenaed. Both the defense and the prosecution appealed this decision. McGee said the law had not caught up with technology and left it open for another court to rule.

More online: Read the full ruling [PDF]

Williams and Johnson are both charged with two counts of aggravated rape and two counts of aiding and abetting rape for the incident that took place November 2014. A 19-year-old woman reported being forcibly raped by both men at a large gathering at a south Knoxville apartment.

Their trials had been delayed pending the outcome of the appeal. The case has now been remanded to trial court to set dates.