Child killed in South Knoxville apartment fire identified

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – The Knox County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the child killed in a South Knoxville apartment fire earlier this week as Makha Johnson, 3.

The fire was reported Monday night at One South Place Apartments at 1321 Bertie Rand Street. An adult woman and her three-year-old child were found unconscious inside. The child later died. The mother has not yet been identified.

Investigators have determined the fire was caused by “improperly discarded smoking materials” on a second floor balcony. Thirty-eight residents were displaced and assisted by the American Red Cross.

