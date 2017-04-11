What to do if you can’t pay your taxes

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Tax day is just one week away and as the filing deadline for income taxes approaches, some people are need to pay are realizing they don’t have the funds needed. While that can be a scary situation, you don’t want to try to dodge the IRS. The penalty for not filing is 10 times worse than it is for paying late.

There are some steps if you can’t pay the IRS on time. If you owe the IRS money and can’t pay immediately, file anyway. If you file something and don’t pay, your penalty will be 0.5 percent per month on the amount you owe. But if you don’t file anything by the deadline, the penalty is five percent for each month or part of a month after the due date.

For example, if you owe $1,000, and file, but don’t pay, Uncle Sam will assess you $5 a month until you send in what you owe. If you don’t file, the penalty will be $50 a month.

Consider your options. Accountants will tell you there is always a cost to paying the IRS over time rather than when your taxes are due. Compare the cost of an IRS payment plan with alternatives.

If you can’t pay, the best solution is an interest-free loan, from friends or family. Second best might be a signature loan from a source like a credit union. You could put what you owe on a credit card, but it will cost you. Federal payment processors charge upfront fees, plus your card issuer will charge you interest on your balance.

If by tax day, April 18 this year, you ask for an automatic extension of time to file your income tax return, the IRS usually gives you two extra months for filing, but not for paying. Remember, the IRS caution an extension of time to file is not an extension of time to pay.

When it comes to income taxes, most people are being rewarded for filing because they get money back. The IRS said in its latest weekly update on the 2017 filing season 85.2 million tax returns had been filed, and some 68.3 million taxpayers were getting refunds averaging $2,897 each.