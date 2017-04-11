Vols honored at 11th annual Volscars

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – From the Oscars to the Grammys, award season is part of the job for the stars and the same goes on Rocky Top.

It may not be Hollywood, but the 11th annual Volscars are home to some of the best college athletes in the country. Vols from every sport were almost unrecognizable as they traded in their cleats and jerseys for cocktail dresses and bow ties.

“It’s fun to see everybody dressed up,” said Lady Vol basketball player Alexa Middleton. “We never look like this.”

Athletes across all sports were in the spotlight at the Knoxville Convention Center on Monday night. The Vols were honored for work on and off the field.

Eighty-seven student-athletes are set to graduate this year. As far as the award winners go, Josh Dobbs was named Mr. Tennessee and star-swimmer Colleen Callahan was Mrs.

Olympian Christian Coleman was Male Athlete of the Year and softball’s Meghan Gregg and senior sprinter Felecia Brown were named Co-Female Athletes of the Year.

Who do you think is best dressed on @Vol_Hoops?? Please note @KyleJamal4 in all black. pic.twitter.com/Yj3Rsl6ydw — Emily Proud (@emprosports) April 10, 2017