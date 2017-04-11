Trio charged with burglarizing 2 Knox County diner locations

WATE 6 On Your Side Staff Published:
Lexis Mello (left), Joshua Tricsli (center), Jordan Surber (right) (source: Knox County Sheriff's Office)

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Three people have been arrested for burglarizing two popular Knox County diners earlier this month.

Lexis Mello, 18, and Joshua Tricsli, 21, were both taken into custody on Monday for burglarizing both Twister’s diner locations, at 5831 Washington Pike and 6131 Tazewell Pike, on the morning of April 2. Jordan Surber, 26, was arrested on Tuesday for his involvement in the burglaries.

The Knox County Sheriff’s Office says the arrests came after their property crimes division identified the suspects. Mello is charged with two counts of burglary and is being held on $10,000 bond. Tricsli is charged with two counts of vandalism, two counts of theft and two counts of burglary. His bond is set at $28,500. Surber is charged with two counts of vandalism, two counts of theft and two counts of burglary. Surber’s bond is $27,000.

