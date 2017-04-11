Shooting at I-40 rest stop leaves 1 injured in Cumberland County

WKRN staff Published: Updated:

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Someone was shot at a rest stop off Interstate 40 Tuesday afternoon, and the possible shooter may still be at large.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol responded to the scene at mile marker 324 in Cumberland County sometime around 5 p.m.

Authorities said one person was shot. The interstate was shut down for LifeFlight to land and transport the patient to a nearby hospital.

Troopers were told the shooter is a 6-foot tall man with a bald head and dark-colored shirt. The vehicle he was in remains unknown.

Details on exactly what happened remain under investigation, which is active and ongoing.

