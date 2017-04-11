Moment of silence held in State House committee for child killed in Knoxville apartment fire

Related Coverage Child passes away after South Knoxville apartment complex fire

NASHVILLE (WATE) – A moment of silence was held Tuesday morning in the Tennessee State House of Representatives Education Administration and Planning committee for the 3-year-old killed in Monday night’s apartment fire in South Knoxville.



Before discussing a bill he was sponsoring, Rep. Rick Staples, from Knox County, mentioned that the child’s death had just been brought to his attention. Committee Chairman Rep. Harry Brooks, also from Knox County, immediately called for a moment of silence.

The fire was reported around 10:48 p.m. at One South Place Apartments at 1321 Bertie Rand Street. An adult woman and her three-year-old child were found unconscious inside. The child was later pronounced dead. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.