Man charged with taking photos of girls at Sevierville cheerleading competition

SEVIERVILLE (WATE) – A man was arrested over the weekend and accused of taking pictures of teenage cheerleaders at a cheerleading competition in Sevierville.

Fukudome Kazuhiro, 45, who has an Ohio address, is charged with sexual exploitation of a minor.

An affidavit from the Sevierville Police Department said they were called to the Event Center on Saturday about a suspicious man taking photos of cheerleaders taking part in the competition. Officers asked to see his camera and found several photos of cheerleaders at the event, some focused on the girls’ genital areas.

When asked about one photo that looked to be of a girl around 14 years old, police say Kazuhiro admitted that he knew the girl looked to be that age.

Kazuhiro was booked into the Sevier County Jail.