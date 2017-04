Loudon County restaurants give back to education Tuesday night

LENOIR CITY (WATE) – A number of restaurants in Loudon County and Lenoir City are giving back to education on Tuesday. At participating restaurants, 10 percent of your pre-tax total will be donated to the Loudon County Educational Foundation. All of the proceeds will provide funding for educational opportunities in both Loudon County and Lenoir City schools.

List of restaurants:

Aubrey’s Restaurant

401 Town Creek Road E

Lenoir City , TN 37771

Chili’s Bar and Grill

320 Fort Loudoun

Medical Center Drive

Lenoir City, TN 37771

The Cabin Restaurant

10058 Highway 72N

Loudon, TN 37774

Country Kinfolk

270 Hickman Street

Lenoir City, TN 37772

Subway/Baskin Robbins

1111 Highway 321 N

Lenoir City, TN 37771

di’lishi frozen yogart bar

300 Market Drive

Ste. 200

Lenoir City, TN 37771

Good Eats Café

501 Highway 321 N

Lenoir City, TN 37771

Gondolier Pizza

744 Hwy 321 N

Lenoir City, TN 37771

KFC

865 Highway 321 N

Lenoir City, TN 37771

Loudon Coffee House

854 Mulberry Street

Loudon, TN 37774

Moe’s Southwest Grill

870 Hwy 321 N

Lenoir City, TN 37771

Shoney’s

1100 Hwy 321

Lenoir City, TN 37771

Taco Loco Bar & Grill

859 Mulberry Street

Loudon, TN 37774