Knox County Health Department combats ‘health misinformation’

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – The Knox County Health Department is working with University of Tennessee students to combat what it calls misinformation about your health.

The health department teamed up with UT’s health communications class. Good Morning Tennessee anchor Tearsa Smith and other East Tennessee journalists hosted a panel about the issue.

Katherine Killen with the health department says it’s important for the public to know how to vet information they read online.

“What can we do to help the public be able to better vet information for themselves? The internet isn’t exactly regulated for accuracy or quality content, and so with all that at our fingertips, how can the public become better consumers of information? And so that’s what this project is really about,” she said.

Many people use the information we find online for our own health, but Killen says many of the students in the class will go on to provide health information to the public in their professional lives.