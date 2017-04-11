Jogger saves Maryville woman from drowning

MARYVILLE (WATE) – A Maryville woman is being credited for saving another woman from drowning Saturday morning. The Maryville Police Department said an 86-year-old woman accidentally drove into a pond at the Shannondale of Maryville Retirement Home off Montvale Road. A jogger happened to be right across the street and ran to help.

Gloria Davis went on a run and decided to take two loops around the block. That second loop made for a quite a story.

“Maybe it was meant to be for me to take that second loop,” said Davis.

Just into her second loop, Davis saw a car crash into the pond next to her. She started screaming for help hoping someone would hear her. No one was around.

“I just reacted and just went into the pond,” she said.

She saw an elderly woman inside the car as it began to sink. Knowing there was not much time, she swam to the woman.

“Trying to figure out some way to get to her. Thinking maybe I can break a window and about that time, the back window came down,” Davis said.

She pulled the woman out of the car and saved her from drowning. Davis was thankful she took that second loop and said the driver was also glad she kept running.

“She was very glad. She has called me her guardian angel,” said Davis.

Davis said she has talked to the elderly woman on the phone since the accident and said she’s doing fine. They hope to meet in person again soon.