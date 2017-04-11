Ice Bears open SPHL postseason in Peoria

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – The Knoxville Ice Bears postseason run starts Wednesday.

The Ice Bears, who have won four Southern Professional Hockey League championships since the team was created in 2002, meet Peoria in the first round. The best-of-three series opens in Illinois Wednesday at 7:05 p.m. ET before returning to Knoxville Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET for game two. If necessary, game three would be in Peoria Saturday at 7:05 p.m. ET.

Knoxville (29-20) secured the six-seed out of eight SPHL playoff teams this season. Macon (37-13) clinched the regular season title with Fayetteville (36-17) and Peoria (32-13) coming in second and third.

The Ice Bears will meet the Rivermen for the eighth time this season, with Knoxville holding a 4-3 advantage. The Ice Bears won the last meeting 3-2 in overtime on March 25.

Knoxville is led by Berkley Scott, who has scored a career high 20 goals this season.

The Ice Bears are looking to bounce back after a disappointing finish last season. Fayetteville eliminated Knoxville in the first round of the playoffs in 2016. It was the first time since 2011 and only the second in franchise history that the Ice bears failed to reach the second round.