Glenn Jacobs, WWE wrestler ‘Kane,’ announces candidacy for Knox County Mayor

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Insurance agency owner and professional wrestler Glenn Jacobs is officially “in the ring” for Knox County mayoral race.

Jacobs officially announced his candidacy Tuesday afternoon at Sweet Pea’s BBQ in South Knoxville. He named a campaign treasurer in March.

“As Knox County Mayor I promise to keep taxes low and make Knox County a place everyone can be proud of,” said Jacobs. “I see my role as that of a facilitator among the different communities in our area. And also I think that Mayor Burchett has done a very good job with transparency in government and I would continue along those lines.”

Jacobs has lived in East Tennessee for more than a decade and moved to Knoxville a few years ago. Jacobs portrays the popular “Kane” in the WWE ring, the younger brother of “The Undertaker,” and has won a number of world championships.

Knox County Sheriff Jimmy “J.J.” Jones has completed the initial process to run for Knox County Mayor. Commissioner Bob Thomas has also announced that he is running.

The current mayor of Knox County is Tim Burchett, but he is ineligible to run in the next election because of the county’s term limits. Burchett became Knox County Mayor in September 2010.

