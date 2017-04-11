FBI, TBI investigate Fentress County Sheriff’s Office

WATE 6 On Your Side staff Published: Updated:

JAMESTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) – The United States Department of Justice confirms that the Federal Bureau of Investigation and Tennessee Bureau of Investigation are investigating the Fentress County Sheriff’s Office.

David Boling, information officer for the United States Attorney’s Office said he cannot provide any further information at this time. Josh Devine also confirmed TBI was investigating the sheriff’s office, but could not confirm details surrounding the investigation.

No other information is available at this time. Download the WATE 6 On Your Side News app and sign up for push alerts for updates on breaking news.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s