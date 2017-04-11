FBI, TBI investigate Fentress County Sheriff’s Office

JAMESTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) – The United States Department of Justice confirms that the Federal Bureau of Investigation and Tennessee Bureau of Investigation are investigating the Fentress County Sheriff’s Office.

David Boling, information officer for the United States Attorney’s Office said he cannot provide any further information at this time. Josh Devine also confirmed TBI was investigating the sheriff’s office, but could not confirm details surrounding the investigation.

