Cooking fire damages home in Halls community of Knox County

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – An out-of-control cooking fire caused extensive damage Tuesday morning to a home in the Halls community of Knox County.

The fire was reported around 8:45 a.m. in the 3400 block of Mynatt Road. Rural/Metro firefighters said they responded to a mobile home just before 9 a.m. where they found the homeowners in the yard.

They say the fire spread quickly through the home’s living spaces, causing extensive damage.

“In situations like this, in these manufactured housing, fires can spread really rapidly throughout the house. If this had occurred at night, this outcome could be much different. So the best way to protect yourself is to have properly working smoke alarms in the home,” said Larry Wilder with the Rural/Metro Fire Department.

No injuries were reported in the fire. Wilder says the fire should serve as a reminder that if you don’t have a working smoke alarm, you should get one.