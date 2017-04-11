Cocke County man wanted after ‘chop shop’ bust

COSBY, Tenn. (WATE) – While serving an arrest warrant, the Cocke County Sheriff’s Office said they discovered a “chop shop” that was operated at a residence in Cosby.

Garry Dale Shults, 40 is wanted by the Cocke County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office said Monday afternoon they visited a property located at 4471 Chavis Road to serve Shults an outstanding warrant for failure to appear in court.

When deputies arrived, they received permission from Shults’ sister to look for him on the property. On the property, they found a cut-up 2005 Chevrolet 2500 Duramax in plain view along with several other vehicles. They determined the Chevrolet 2500 was reported stolen by the Knoxville Police Department on April 5, 2015.

After the sheriff’s office received a search warrant, investigators said they found two other stolen vehicles on the property. They discovered a 2005 GMC Yukon that was reported stolen by the Asheville Police Department on November 22, 2014 and a 2012 Lincoln MKZ that was reported stolen to the Cocke County Sheriff’s Office on July 2, 2015.

“There were numerous vehicles on the property and evidence that indicated that the property was being used for several years for criminal activity involving the storage and dismantling of stolen vehicles,” said Cocke County Sheriff Armando Fontes.

The sheriff’s office, Tennessee Highway Patrol and Tennessee Highway Patrol’s Aviation Unit were brought it to search the property for Shults. Officers collected evidence and which sheriff says will be presented to a Cocke County Grand Jury for criminal prosecution against Shults and his sister.

“Motor vehicle theft is a serious issue across the nation and the Cocke County Sheriff’s Office will put forth our best effort to prosecute all individuals involved in the theft of motor vehicles,” said Fontes. “Vehicle theft results in millions of dollars in losses to insurance agencies and victims everywhere.”

Fontes is asking for public’s assistance looking for Gary Dale Shults. Anyone with information concerning his whereabouts is asked to contact the Cocke County Sheriff’s Office at (423) 623-6004.

