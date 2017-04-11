Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office searches for missing woman

WATE 6 On Your Side staff Published:
Veronica Machen Casciato (Claiborne County Sheriff's Office)

TAZEWELL, Tenn. (WATE) – The Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing woman.

The sheriff’s office said Veronica Machen Casciato, 48, was last seen on April 6 at noon leaving Lincoln Memorial University’s Harrogate Campus. Casciato is a student at the university.

FILE photo of car 2010 White Toyota Corolla (Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office)

She may be driving a 2010 White Toyota Corolla with a yellow LMU decal on the black glass, according to the sheriff’s office. The car has Tennessee plate 1D66R8.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office at (423) 626-3385.

 

