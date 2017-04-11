Armed robbery reported at West Knox County convenience store

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Knox County deputies are looking for a man who robbed a West Knox County convenience store Monday night.

The sheriff’s office says a man demanded money from a clerk at Lee’s Food Mart, 8929 Oak Ridge Highway, just before 11 p.m. He then ran off toward Guinn Road.

The suspect is described as a white male in his mid 20s to early 30s. He is around 5-feet-10 to 6 feet tall and weighs 170 to 180 pounds. He was wearing a white T-shirt, a dark-colored ball cap and some type of facial covering.

Anyone with information is asked to call the KCSO Major Crimes Unit at (865) 215-2243.