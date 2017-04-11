2 convicted of heroin distribution conspiracy in Knox County

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Two men were convicted for being connected to a heroin distribution conspiracy in Knox County.

The Knox County District Attorney’s Office says Kewayne Hersel Carter, 39, and Raphael Cortez Ferguson, 37, were ringleaders of the conspiracy that sold heroin in the area.

Investigators say the two along with others brought large amounts of the drug to Knoxville from Detroit between October 2014 to April 2015. The drug was broken from softball-sized amounts to 0.1 grams for resale. The drugs were placed into lottery playslips.

Also, the suspects are believed to have sold a combination of cocaine and fentanyl, and made others believe it was heroin.

“We continue to see individuals trafficking and purchasing what they believe to be heroin, but what actually contains some combination of fentanyl or its analogues,” said District Attorney Charme Allen. “This creates a very dangerous situation for an addict who cannot tell the potency of the substance they are ingesting until it is too late.”

The Knoxville Police Department was able to catch the suspects by “making controlled purchases,” surveillance and interviewing witnesses.

The two will serve eight years in prison without the possibility of parole. Carter’s will run consecutively with a 15-year-sentence in Michigan.

