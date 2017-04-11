1 killed, 2 hurt in shooting at Cookeville automotive parts plant

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – One person is dead and two others are hospitalized after a shooting involving a man and two women at a Cookeville automotive parts plant Tuesday.

It happened in the parking lot of the FICOSA plant located on Highlands Park Boulevard around 10:35 a.m. Cookeville police said the suspected gunman, a woman, is dead. Her identity has not been released.

The surviving gunshot victims are in critical condition. One of the victims was airlifted to Erlanger Hospital in Chattanooga, and the other was taken to Cookeville Regional Medical Center. Their identities have not been released.

Police said they are investigating the shooting as an isolated domestic violence incident and that there is no danger to the public.