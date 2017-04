KNOXVILLE (WATE) – A suspect is on the run after a robbery in Knoxville.

Investigators say a Waffle House on Asheville Highway was robbed around 4 a.m.

The suspect fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of money. Police do believe there was a car involved, but do not know the description.

The suspect is described as a small-framed person and may be armed with a handgun. Investigators are working to get a better description of the suspect.